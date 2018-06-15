James Corden and Adam Levine hilariously get pulled over during Carpool Karaoke!

By lauraramonique

James Corden and Adam Levine get hilariously pulled over during Carpool Karaoke!

This is one hilarious Carpool Karaoke starring James Corden and Adam Levine. They get an unexpected surprise after a police officer tries to pull them over on the road.

James Corden and Adam Levine get their singing-groove on and the police officer ends up pulling up beside them, just wanting to join in on the fun.

During the car ride to “work,” The Late Late Show’s star James Corden see and hear sirens, the two turn down the radio and lower the window for the cop.

“Hello, sir?” James and Adam start laughing after the police officer pulls them over. The officer jokes saying “I’m gonna pull you over so you can sing for me.” Hilariously, the just tells them to “just be careful,” and the fun continues with the song “Sugar.”

Carpool Karaoke with Adam Levine

