Kygo and Imagine Dragons just dropped a new track called “Born To Be Yours!” Check it out!

The collaboration between the 26-year-old producer and Imagine Dragons was released on Friday (June 15).

Kygo opened up about the new track “Born To Be Yours.” He said:

“‘Born To Be Yours’ feels to me like the perfect combination of my sound mixed with the band’s iconic elements and vocals. Imagine Dragons are one of my favorite bands and it’s an honor to finally let everyone hear what we’ve been working on.”

We are super happy to hear that Kygo had a great time working with Imagine Dragons. They’ve had a lot of awesome tracks and success since day one! And this track is no different. It’s the perfect song for any summer event. And we can’t wait to hear some of the EDM remixes that will come out within the next few days. There are many producers out there that love to incorporate new tracks into their sets.

The brand-new track already has over 100k views on YouTube. Fans even compared the sound to a track “Avicii,” would have created, leaving their comment with “RIP.”

Listen to “Born To Be Yours” below! And don’t forget you can also download the song across all digital platforms. Let us know what you thought of the new track in the comments below! Did you dig it?

