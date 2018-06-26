By lauraramonique

Jimmy Fallon donates to RAICES after Trump tweets out at him!

Jimmy Fallon won’t be bothered by Twitter wars with Donald Trump. He’s taking a better approach by NOT tweeting back. Instead, he did something even better!

It’s been a hectic week for the administration as they continue to separate children from their parents. But even so, the president found free time, taking to Twitter and telling Jimmy Fallon to “man up,” after Jimmy Fallon made a comment about their interview in 2016.

Trump tweeted out about Jimmy Fallon complaining about their interview on Twitter. He wrote:

“Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

Jimmy took to Twitter to clear the air. He wrote:

“In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.”

He also opened The Tonight Show in the best way possible.

“Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout-out to our show’s number one fan, the president of the United States!” Fallon said. “As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter, so Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

Fallon told the audience that he planned to tweet back to the president on Sunday night, but realized he had “more important things to do.”

“Then I thought, ‘Wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do?'” Fallon said to laughing audience members “He’s the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?”

Regardless, it’s awesome that Jimmy Fallon went and donated to RAICES.

“The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families and refugees in Central and South Texas. RAICES is the largest immigration non-profit in Texas with offices in Austin, Corpus, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.”

We’re glad that Jimmy took a better approach than to start a Twitter war. Fallon has focused a lot of his time on charity, making the world a better place and helping people laugh with his show.

Isn’t laughing the best medicine anyway?

If you haven’t seen Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue you can check it out below. And remember, be positive. There will always be people who choose to be negative but that doesn’t mean you have to make the same decision. Fallon gave a perfect example, don’t you agree?

What if you get a text from someone who is attacking you, bullying you and frankly attempting to make you feel lower than the dirt on your shoes?

Well, our first reaction is to write back as fast as possible to either defend or attack in return. The best move you can make is taking a deep breath, realizing you know you’re true heart. Others will always have something to say but you know you’re true heart.

Just like Jimmy meant no harm in messing up the president’s hair to “normalize,” him.

Check out Jimmy Fallon's monologue below and sound off in the comments below. Do you think the president was right to attack Jimmy on Twitter?

Blessed be.

Trump Tweets at Jimmy – Monologue

