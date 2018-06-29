By lauraramonique

Muse announces charity performance to aid The Passage in London!

Muse have announced a charity performance taking place in London next month. Fans will be able to decide on the night’s setlist.

The band will play a more intimate show at The O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 19 in an effort to help The Passage, a London center where homeless and vulnerable people can get help.

The show is described as “By Request,” meaning fans will be able to choose up to ten of their favorite Muse songs, which is how the final set list will be made and followed during their performance.

Matt Bellamy opened up about the event and the work that The Passage’s work is “vital.”

“We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”

Muse recently dropped a one-off single called “Dig Down.” They have also opened up about their plan to release more new music, which is separate from their most recent album set to drop.

“The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like ‘Dig Down’ ahead of the album,” Bellamy has said. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out. People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”

Fans will have to wait a little while longer for the full release of a second new album because it’s still being worked according to Bellamy.

“Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”

It’s great to see that they love helping The Passage, they aim to help provide homeless people with support to turn their life around for the better.

“The Passage runs London’s largest voluntary sector resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people: each day we help up to 200 men and women. Our eight-strong team of Outreach Workers makes contact, often late at night or early in the morning, with those sleeping rough in Victoria as they are bedding down or getting up each day. Our 40-bed hostel, Passage House, was officially opened on 1 March 2000. In the financial year 2015-2016, 67 rough sleepers moved off the streets and into Passage House. Our 16 self-contained studio flats in Montfort House have staff support on site and specialise in helping very long-term rough sleepers. We welcome and treat clients with respect and dignity, and find out what they need and want. We offer professional and appropriate advice and help according to the client’s needs and aspirations. We agree an action plan with clients which is time limited with the aim of supporting clients out of homelessness.”

It costs £4 million a year to keep The Passage alive. And donations come from statutory sources, donations, church organizations, charitable trusts and companies.

It’s important to remember, many homeless people didn’t choose for their life to take that path. Life can turn bad quickly for some and a little help can go a long way. Muse will be helping people turn their life around for the better and couldn’t be prouder.

Be sure to check out The Passage’s official website [ HERE ]. If you can share the page and spread the word, more eyes can see it and learn. But if you can donate even a small amount of money, that too will go a long way in helping the homeless people of London.

Blessed be.

Muse at Shepherds Bush for “The Passage” in 2017!

