By lauraramonique

Lin-Manuel Miranda sings a lullaby for those affected by the immigration policies!

Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a heart-warming performance for parents and children during the Families Belong together rally in Washington, D.C on Saturday (June 30).

He sported a white T-shirt with a Puerto Rican flag.

The 38-year-old composer dedicated the lullaby to immigrant parents who were separated from their children at the U.S border after Trump announced the “zero tolerance,” policy in recent weeks.

“This is for those parents because there are parents right now who can’t sing lullabies to their kids. And I’m just going to sing a lullaby that I wrote and we’re not going to stop until they can sing them again.”

Trump had no shame addressing the travel ban after the decision was announced.

“This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country,” the president said in a statement issued by the White House soon after the decision was announced.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of many celebrities with a voice speaking out against the policy. And he’s also one of many attending the “Families Belong Together,” marches and rallies all around the country.

Miranda has been joined by Selena Gomez, John Legend and Alicia Keys in being a voice for the families affected by the policy.

Speaking up and being a voice for these families is important. Right now these families have no voice or option to change the immigration policies. And the thought of them not being able to hold their children is indescribable.

We’re glad to see that so many have been working hard to be a voice and spread positivity, support and love. Miranda’s performance was inspirational. If you haven’t seen his performance, you can check it out below.

Don’t forget to let us know what you thought of his adoring performance and if you’re enjoying our positive news, you can subscribe to our newsletter!

Blessed be!

Lin-Manuel Miranda sings a lullaby for those affected by the immigration policies!

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)