Selena Gomez opens up about Trumps ‘zero tolerance’ policy!

There is an estimated 55,000 people who gathered together at the “Families Belong Together,” rally in Los Angeles.

The Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere was held earlier today. And it was all happening at the same time as the Families Belong Together rally, which was held just a few miles away in downtown Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Selena Gomez and she opened up about Trump’s “zero tolerance,” policy.

“It’s extremely disheartening,” Selena Gomez, who stars as Dracula’s daughter Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania films, told THR regarding families being separated at the border. “There’s a lot of confusion and anger.”

Just yesterday Gomez took to Twitter and tweeted her support for the rallies.

“Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention,” she wrote. “This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30.”

The whole immigration issue hits hard on those affected and those having to watch their friends and family suffer during this difficult time. Gomez grew up in Texas and it’s hitting close too close to home because of its effect on her home city and those she’s close to in and out of her life.

“It’s definitely been affecting so many people who are close to me.”

Kathryn Hahn has also opened up about the policy. Sharing it was hard not to think about Trump’s “zero tolerance,” policy while making way to the première.

“I am so grateful that I am here with my family, but how horrifying is what’s happening in our country right now?”

Truth, it’s horrifying to see children separated from their parents. And while this is just one opinion of the billion out there, they are treating young children and adults like animals.

Did you know that someone bought Trumphotels.org? The buyer decided to turn the website into a fake “stay here,” and gives great insight into what it looks like inside the Texas holding building.

It’s not pretty.

The children and parents are held in fenced cages, sleeping on mats with tin foil.

What kind of human rights is being taught here? Those poor children feel as though they are in jail as if they’ve done something horribly wrong and they shouldn’t be punished for wanting to live in a free country.

The website puts Trump on blast by quoting his most racist slurs. Shares features like “handicap accessibility,” which is an obvious slam because there is no special handicap accessibility.

The website’s slideshow of pictures is heart-wrenching.

There is also a video tour posted on the website. But we will not be posting that here on PCG. if you are interested in getting a look at how people are being treated you can visit the website [ HERE ].

Think about this… at the end of the day, we all bleed the same blood, we are all humans with goals and dreams for our children.

This is not how you run a country. And it’s sad to think people agree with this type of “policy.” Families belong together!

What do you guys think about Selena Gomez’s thoughts? What do you think about this “zero tolerance,” policy?

Thousands Protest Trump’s Zero Tolerance Policy on Illegal Immigration!

