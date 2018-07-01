Shawn Mendes talks Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! Dating or Not?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been the center of attention due to their recent sightings and affection for one another, whether it be by the paps or their public Instagram stories.
Among displaying adorable affection in public and Hailey chilling with his little brother, the rumors are not dying down.
But does it really matter?
True fans know J-dawg is looking to be happy, in his personal life, career and focus on God. The shade that has been thrown at Baldwin for their potential romance is uncalled for and immature, don’t you agree?
The facts are likely going to continue to float around but the pair doesn’t care, dating or not Justin has always expressed that he just wants to live his life as though the paparazzi doesn’t exist. And that explains why the public display of affection doesn’t bother the duo.
Shawn Mendes recently did an interview with etalk and opened up about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
“I don’t know if they’re dating or not,” he admitted. And he made it clear, regardless he supports them both. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.”
Shawn Mendes is a real down to earth dude. And it just goes to show his persona isn’t about creating drama, spreading rumors or hate.
It’s all love and that’s what makes Mendes a fantastic friend. Yes, he’s got some great tracks but he also inspires through actions. And he’s always looking to make the world a better place for his family, friends and fans.
That’s what’s up Shawn, thanks for always being laid back and loving, we see it, we support you and we love you as a person and artist.
So… regardless of what you think, it doesn’t matter as long as J-dawg is happy.
What do you guys think about these two spending time together? Obviously, Justin looks happy and that’s what counts in life. Sound off in the comments below.
Blessed be.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Chillin’ together. They both look happy!
