John Ross III foundation raises money to make dreams a reality!

John Ellis Ross III is an American football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. He played college football at the University of Washington and was drafted by the Bengals ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He’s an amazing player with a big heart.

Ross hosted his inaugural Athletes v.s Celebrities Flag Football Game this weekend. The game featured high profile talent including Snoop Dogg, DeSean Jackson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Joe Mixon, Kyle Kuzma, Kiwi musician Nouri, Matt Barnes and even Trey Songz.

The event took place in Long Beach, California (June 30th).

The John Ross III foundation is meant to help people achieve their full potential in hopes of turning people’s dreams into a reality. According to the official John Ross III foundation website, the mission is strong.

“All young people deserve to achieve their full potential, and our foundation is dedicated to making that dream a reality. We have assembled a core of incredible mentors to help guide youths and their families towards success, supported by top-notch programs and facilities. From providing educational opportunities to career resources to extracurricular fun, our foundation expands the horizons of not only these amazing young people but their entire community as well.”

John Ross III posted pictures on his Instagram of the game. He couldn’t be happier to help change lives. He wrote:

“Never thought I’d be talking from this perspective and be in a position to change lives and create such a positive environment for these amazing kids! Blessed with the opportunity! Thankful for my gift and abilities! I appreciate all the help love and support! Shifting the culture one step at a time📍”

Kiwi Nouri opened up to www.stuff.co.nz about the John Ross III game and how she became a part of the game.

“When I did the national anthem for the Clippers it was at the Staples Centre, which was amazing. Word got around and John Ross’ people reached out to my manager asking if they could get me to play, as well as do the national anthem.”

Nouri had to start from scratch when it came to learning how to play. She revealed:

“It was so funny because I was putting it all over Instagram that I was training for it. I was being so extra, videoing myself in the gym and all that. But I had to get a friend to coach and teach me how to play. I didn’t know anything.”

She also opened up about scoring the first touchdown. Nouri stated being part of the teams starting seven helped her with that touchdown.

“I was part of the starting team. We were trying to get the first points and I was open so I just yelled “Pass me the ball!” Kyle did and I got the touchdown.” And when she was asked about Snoop Dogg, she replied that he was “just being the goofy way he is.”

We’re pretty sure it was a good time and we’re glad that everyone came together for a good cause. Nouri opened up about her experience as well.

“I’ve never had so much fun.”

The Melody Trice Show did a recap of John Ross III the Inaugural Athletes vs. Celebrities Flag Football Game with Snoop Dog event.

Melody captioned the video:

What an amazing foundation and way to raise money and help the youth achieve their dreams. All proceeds from the event went to the John Ross III Foundation! PCG is pretty sure the event will continue to grow and help youth turn dreams into reality!

Blessed be!

John Ross III Foundation | Snoop Dogg Celebrity Football Game (Long Beach , CA)

John Ross III Foundation All-Star Football Game

John Ross III foundation slide show!

