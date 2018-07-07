By lauraramonique

Justin Bieber: How he got to the top and his present influence!







Photo by: Lisa Rose/NBC

Justin Bieber was discovered on YouTube. That’s no secret.

YouTube has always been filled with a lot of talent. It’s a playground where children, teenagers, and adults are featured showing their talents in hopes of becoming discovered by talent managers. And there are a handful of celebrities that have been discovered online including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes (Vine), Kate Upton, Darren Criss, Colbie Callait (Myspace), Bo Burham and Tori Kelly.

Usher discovered Justin Bieber after he started posting videos on YouTube at just 12-years-old. And all the homemade videos showed Justin’s skills.

There are people in the world who like to say “it was just given to him,” but those people are wrong. Bieber had to work hard to make it in the industry. And if you took a moment to think about what it takes to actually survive, you would likely become tired just thinking about all the steps, all the practice, all the classes, all the learning and all the performances one has to take upon themselves to rise to Justin Bieber’s level.

When Justin Bieber was 15-years-old he opened up about the process.

“It had a hundred views, then a thousand views, then ten thousand views, so I just kept posting more videos and more videos,” Justin, told ABC. “Eventually, I got found by my manager who flew me to Atlanta to meet Usher.”

Justin was so good Usher had to fight to keep him because he was wanted by Justin Timberlake. And the bidding war for his beautiful voice began. Usher ended up winning and Beibs was signed to Def Jam Recordings.

Justin was raised by his mother Pattie Mallette in Ontario, Canada. His mother was modest, single and strong. She was always encouraging Justin to exercise his personality. Whether it was banging on pots and pans or singing along to Boyz II Men. He was destined for this journey.

But this journey was never about “becoming famous and living in a big mansion.” Yea, those are the perks. But Justin wanted to change the world for the better. And as many have seen, he’s worked hard to make sure his family, friends, and fans know how thankful he is that they stood by his side encouraging him to never give up on goals.

It was a dream when he was young.

“It still feels like a dream, like right now it feels like I’m in a dream. I’m starting to realize this is crazy. I used to listen to the radio and hear other people, and now I listen to it and hear myself. It’s crazy.”

And it’s still a dream now, those feelings never fade. Anytime a celebrity releases new music, the feeling of hearing yourself on the radio is overwhelming with the appreciation of family, friends, fans and hard work.

Pattie Mallette always knew that Justin was talented. And she wanted to make sure he knew he could achieve anything he wanted in life.

“I’ve always known he was talented. I just didn’t know what he would do with it. He had a few drum lessons but he didn’t have any guitar lessons, piano lessons or singing lessons. And, you know, we just sort of hung out and played music around the house.”

She even said there were times when he was “tired.”

“I just take it one day at a time,” Mallette said. “And if he’s over-tired, and I feel like there is too much pressure on him, we scale back and we cancel some things. We just take it one day at a time and try to get some proper rest and try to get used to staying in different hotel rooms.”

Whether you like Justin Bieber or not, ask yourself does that sound easy to you? Could you do it?

Usher knew that time for rest was rare. There was little time for rest and a lot of time to keep Justin working hard.

“It’s really up to him. How badly do you want it. The moment that I want it more than you do, it’s over. So my advice is to enjoy it while you got it. Make the best of it and be fruitful. You have to be a sponge, wherever you are, soak up everything and reproduce something incredible.”

Justin wanted more than anything to reach his biggest dreams. He never wanted to give up and he continued to work hard in and out of the studio. It felt good and it was fun for him.

“It all feels good. I’ve practiced my signature since I was like 6 years old.”

Imagine that, practicing your signature because you knew in your heart that there was more for you, that God had a plan.

As with anyone chasing their dreams, there’s always a backup plan. Justin didn’t know what was going to happen in his future. In fact, he always thought he would be a hockey player.

“I thought I was going to be a hockey player, so I used to do, ‘Justin Bieber, No. 6.’ I dropped the six. I put a heart a lot of times,” He revealed, “for the girls.”

Cute, huh?

Justin Bieber was discovered on YouTube, yes.. But he has proven himself from day 1. He’s not a lazy artist, there’s no doubt.

Justin friggin’ Bieber everybody, this was his journey, a journey filled with constant work and little time for rest. Nearly any celebrity can tell you “it’s a lot of work,” and they aren’t lying.

Justin eventually dropped his début album “My World,” which hit stores and sold quickly. Then he had a calendar packed with performances, interviews, meet and greets and (you guessed it) back in the studio for more music.

Bieber Fever never died nor did all of his real Beliebers who stood by his side from the time he was 15-years-old. We all grew, we all got older and we all learned from the Biebs.

In the present, Justin has continued to work hard, perform and center God in his world. After all, God gave him a gift he could never take for granted. He’s given back to the world, he takes pictures with fans on days off, he works hard on new music, videos and being himself.

So, if you think that Justin was “chosen,” and he didn’t have to work hard, you’re wrong. He worked hard from the time he could show creativity. Nobody knew that banging on pots and pans would lead him to become this generation’s “prince of pop.”

But what we do know, he’s a fantastic influence, he has a huge heart and he never stopped, he didn’t stop for one moment, he never took time for himself to celebrate all the money he has, he doesn’t show off, he gives, he revisits the stairs where he used to play for change and blesses those young kids doing it now, just like he did at one time.

Justin Bieber earned his name and his fame. While it’s not always greener on the other side, he still manages to find happiness in things we all do, play hockey, soccer and go to church. It’s pretty safe to say, he’s a truly talented and loving man.

Haters will hate but real family, friends, and fans will always stand by your side. And that’s basically all he pays attention to these days.

J-dawg, great job on keeping up the hard work, slowing down when you by including your hobbies. Beyond that thank you for still taking pictures with your Beliebers during down times. They know you aren’t paid and that it’s “your off-time.” And you still take that out of your day. Time is irreplaceable and you always show the love. You’re an amazing dude, with talent and you’re Christlike. That’s exactly what this world needs.

What do you think about how Justin Bieber was discovered on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below. And if you’re enjoying our stories, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be.

Justin Bieber was found on Youtube but his journey was led by God!

Justin Bieber during the beginning of his journey! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-5-36j3qf9aq5hj83hn77g83u.jpg

Justin Bieber https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/NUP_151775_0020-36j3olx560bm2vcawrb9je.jpg Photo by: Lisa Rose/NBC

Justin Bieber and Usher! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-10-36j3qe02b85nfm0xcjlo22.jpg

Justin Bieber and Usher chillin! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-6-36j3qevq79vyvy911lw9ai.jpg

Justin Bieber and Usher on stage! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-7-36j3qer7czcs3wi5nqploq.jpg

Justin Bieber and Usher! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-2-36j3qg0frwonwdyviek5qi.jpg

Justin Bieber and Usher! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-8-36j3qei5oeaejt0ew0cah6.jpg

Justin Bieber, Usher and their friends! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-Youtube-9-36j3qe93zt80zpio49yz9m.jpg

Justin Bieber on stage! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-3-36j3qfre3bmacah4qo6uiy.jpg

Justin Bieber performing! https://positivecelebrity.news/wp-content/uploads/bfi_thumb/Justin-Bieber-was-discovered-on-YouTube-4-36j3qfmv9133k8q9ct06x6.jpg Previous Image Next Image info heading info content

Justin Bieber & BloodPop® – Friends [Official Audio]

Justin Bieber – Mark My Words (PURPOSE : The Movement)

(Visited 37 times, 1 visits today)