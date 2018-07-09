Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin!

Category: positive celebrity 30 0
By lauraramonique

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin!
Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin!
Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin!
Hailey Baldwin posts to Twitter

Just as we thought, it didn’t matter what the media was saying about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement. The truth is… in the end confirmation comes from the source. Justin Bieber just took to Instagram and confirmed that he is “soooo in love with everything,” about Hailey and they are in fact, engaged! What an awesome story on their engagement. You can check it out below!

“@JustinBieber: Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

Absolutely adorbs. We are so excited to watch them on their journey through life as a team. God truly has blessed his path and we couldn’t be prouder!

Blessed be.

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

(Visited 29 times, 1 visits today)

Related posts:

  1. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Pictures of their time together!
  2. Justin Bieber looking hot in new advertisement. 
  3. Justin Bieber: The Stratford museum will show his rise to fame!
  4. You are not entitled: What you don’t understand about Justin Bieber and other talent in the industry!

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

lauraramonique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles