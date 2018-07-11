By lauraramonique

Ariana Grande talks Manchester and her fans!

Ariana Grande loves her fans. There’s no denying it. And she’s always reminding them on Twitter that she loves them, appreciates their support.

ELLE magazine caught up with Ariana Grande and talked Manchester and how brave Grande’s fans are for filling that venue after the horrific events.

On Manchester and fans: “You hear about these things… you see it on the news, you tweet the hashtag. It’s happened before, and it’ll happen again. It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything differently.…” “Everything is different.” Getting back onstage was ‘terrifying.’ It still is sometimes. Ariana reveals it’s her fans that inspired her to be strong.“It’s the most inspiring thing in the world that these kids pack the venue. They’re smiling, holding signs saying, ‘Hate will never win. Why would I second-guess getting on a fucking stage and being there for them? That city, and their response? That changed my life.” On coming home after the Manchester attack: “When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe. I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.” [ Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & more to attend Manchester tribute concert! ] On performing after Manchester: “Why would I second-guess getting on a f*cking stage and being there for them? That city, and their response? That changed my life.” On using her platform to take a stand: “There’s a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I’m not going to say it, what’s the f*cking point of being here? Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people.”

The best part is her emotion, her love, her damn loving commitment to her family, friends and the world.

“What’s the f*cking point of being here? Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people.”

That’s what we love about Ari, she’s forward with her honesty and she doesn’t care what people think about her personal thoughts and how she uses her platform to raise awareness on important issues. After all, we’re in this together, right?

Blessed be.

Ariana Grande – One Last Time (One Love Manchester)

