By lauraramonique

Sabrina Carpenter talks dealing with her new album, fame and anxiety!

Sabrina Carpenter is more than just a “Disney star,” she’s been working extremely hard over the last five years. Carpenter landed her breakout role on Girl Meets World in 2013. But she has gone above and beyond releasing her first single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” in 2014.

The gorgeous lady has also released two albums filled with amazing jams. And now Carpenter is on the cover of Seventeen‘s August/September 2018 issue, out on newsstands on July 17.

The singer opened up about her new album, fame, and anxiety.

On the lyrics in her new album Singular (out later this year): “When I turned 18, [music execs] would say things like, ‘People will take you seriously a lot quicker if you just get out there with the mature content.’ But I felt that I shouldn’t write about that stuff just because I’m 18; I need to do it if I’m actually going through it—and I was never that kid who was doing the [more mature] personal life stuff. I love love, I love getting in-depth about it, and I experience all the normal 19-year-old feelings, but I wanted to be cautious.” On dealing with the pressure of fame on social media: “I used to use the Internet as a way to figure out the things I wanted to know, and now I find out things that I don’t want to know. About everything…about myself, a lot of the time. Using the Internet as a place to attack people, or to share negative opinions of someone, has always been a really strange concept to me. I look at social media as a way to be a teenager with my friends—to see what my friends are up to and to see their comments. Everyone is going to have an opinion of you all the time, but at the end of the day, I try not to take it too seriously. Until you’re face-to-face with me, it’s not really real.” On facing her anxiety: “It’s probably my biggest struggle, and something I don’t really talk about… It’s scary when you don’t know how to describe what you’re feeling. Your head is running quicker than your mouth, and you think, I’ve never seen myself like this before. It could be stress…it could be teenage hormones. But when it becomes more serious, you have to take care of yourself. So I did. I got to that point in the past two years. And I’m working through it.”

It’s awesome that a new album is on the way. And we’re super happy she was able to open up about social media and anxiety.

Truth is, social media can cause more anxiety than needed and it’s just a person behind a screen. But sometimes they will do their best to bully you, it’s wrong but it happens. Just remember that social media can be a positive place, just as she mentions “I look at social media as a way to be a teenager with my friends, to see what my friends are up to and to see their comments.”

That’s exactly how it should be, don’t you think? This is a gentle reminder that if you’re online and someone is bullying you, ignore it, it’s just a person behind a screen with nothing better to do in their life. And if you also struggle with anxiety, don’t be ashamed to talk to someone you trust. It’s important to take care of yourself and make sure that you can resolve those negative feelings.

Blessed be!

(Visited 10 times, 1 visits today)