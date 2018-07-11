By lauraramonique

Vogue shouldn’t have slammed Justin Bieber and here’s why!

Foul blog by Vogue, do not read it. Please, not even for curiosity, they get paid for your click.

Vogue recently published a poorly written article about Selena Gomez, relating to what she could potentially be feeling and proceeded to attack Justin Bieber as the “bad guy,” in the relationship.

It’s time to get to the bottom of this article and why you shouldn’t read it, believe it or put any thought into what was written on Vogue’s online page.

WHO DOESN’T DO ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ THINGS IN LIFE?

First, who doesn’t go through trials in their life? There is not one person in this world who has not faced a trial. No one person in this world can say “I’ve never done anything wrong,” because guess what, we all do things in our life.

We will either grow from the experience or the person can choose to go down a bad path.

Justin Bieber has grown so much in the last few years. He has found a path that suits him with God leading the way. He has made commitments to love ONE woman and even wants to be a good role model for his little brother and sister.

DID JUSTIN PEE IN A RESTAURANT MOP BUCKET?

Yes, yes he did and you probably would as well, if you were exploding, bathrooms full and you had the paparazzi after you 24/7. And let’s not forget the fact that almost every guy I know has peed outside, whether that was a 7/11 parking lot or in the mountains. So, I guess these guys don’t have their sh*t together either, right?

Wrong! Men pee in weird places because they can, Justin peed in a mop bucket because he couldn’t hold it anymore, not to make some public statement. What type of public statement would he be shooting for anyway? There’s no logical reason for Vogue (of all magazines) to accuse and use their words to create fire.

The Vogue article decided to take Justin Bieber’s mistakes and denouement him as the main problem in the relationship, which is false, it takes two in order for a relationship to work. That means, they both did things that the public is not aware of and frankly, it’s nobody’s business what happened between the two of them. It’s nobody’s business whether or not Selena Gomez is happy or heartbroken.

Justin Bieber is human, he is imperfect, just like you, we bleed the same blood.

Selena Gomez is human, she is imperfect as well. And of course, she cares, my assumption is that she is humbly handling the feelings.

Does Selena Gomez have her shit together?

Selena Gomez does have her sh*t together but guess what, we all have personal problems as well. And just because all fans see online are current projects, charity events, and selfies, that absolutely does not mean the personal side of things are perfect.

So, just like Justin Bieber, I have baggage, you have baggage, we all have baggage. But in life you have to learn from that baggage, which both Gomez and Bieber have and are working on to make their life improve in the way they feel would be best for the future.

They both made mistakes, period. And every relationship is full of mistakes. You never saw Selena Gomez walk outside with a black eye or bruises all over her body, did you?

Huh, thought so, he may not have been the “perfect,” boyfriend for Gomez but that does not mean it’s because of his past.

When the two were seen together this year, they both seemed happy, which means they likely ended the relationship with the same respect they had for one another the first day they met.

But why would they do that?

Well, both Gomez and Bieber have centered their lives on God. And they are both doing their best to love one another and others all over the world.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been friends for a decade. And his “quick,” engagement to Hailey shouldn’t be questioned, it shouldn’t be negative. This is a happy time for soon to be Mrs. Bieber.

So… to call this engagement quick is ridiculous, I know a handful of people who get married after only a couple of months. And I’m certain you do as well. This is life, sometimes it’s love at first sight and sometimes one of your closest and best friends ends up becoming your life-long partner.

Baldwin and Bieber have known one another long enough to know their true feelings.

Tabloids?

They don’t know anything about the relationship (I’m talking to you Vogue), you know nothing and that’s why you’re so quick to put talent down.

Selena Gomez was also disrespected in this article of theirs, to mention her personal feelings and assume, that’s disrespectful.

Unless it came from the mouth of Selena Gomez, it’s fake news.

Statistically speaking (Vogue) you have no place to say anyone should be concerned about their engagement because you don’t know the facts. You’re purely using someone’s past against them and aligning them with your assumptions to create a 400-word article to stir up some clicks.

Shame on you.

Let me go out on a limb here and say, I think Selena Gomez does care but I think she’s humble enough to be happy for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. I think she’s happy to see that he’s given his life to God and he has centered everything he does around his beliefs. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say, she’s got her “sh*t” together just as much as Bieber.

Both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been working on charities, meeting with fans, creating new music and attending church as often as they can with their busy schedules.

Above all, they do their damn best to avoid bloggers like Vogue and Hollywood life. Bloggers who stir up drama in an effort to create a hashtag. And paps because all they do is create fake headlines.

The only reason talent are stuck with crappy headlines is because of money. And false accusations create quite the clicks, don’t they?

Beliebers, fans of all talent, please remember the one you adore, they will speak about their feelings when they are ready but until then everything you read, it’s just assumptions, merely a hypothesis that cannot be tested until the truth actually comes to light.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement should be a celebration. You might not be happy, you might have wanted it to be Gomez… but one day, we all find the right person and she will find her prince.

Don’t spread hate and above all, don’t read fake stories that attempt to stir up drama. Spread the love, be good, love one another and have respect.

Vogue, I hope you realize how low you went today, posting such a foul article.

Blessed be

Now back to celebrating Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement!

