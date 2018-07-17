Katy Perry talks life, growth, and love with Derek Blasberg!

By Scott G. Best

Katy Perry talks about life, growth, and love with Derek Blasberg!

Blasberg opened up being nervous for the interview as he started to sweat and joked about a few memories of Katy Perry being late to the moment (which is adorbs).

“I’m starting to sweat. Katy Perry, international pop star and my least punctual friend, is 30 minutes late for lunch at Café de Flore and I’m beginning to stress about making my flight back to New York later this evening. I knew this would happen. Last year, when I was Katy’s date to Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, I lied to her and said we needed to be there an hour before we actually needed to be, which meant we arrived only 15 minutes late. The year before that, I escorted her to the Met Gala, and when I arrived to pick her up at our appointed departure time she was still wearing a bathrobe, because she decided to bleach her eyebrows at the last minute.” Derek Blasberg shot her a text and he got a “spicy,” text back. Not sexy spicy, you know the term? “Lunch with Katy is always “spicy”, which is the term she just texted to describe my current mood. Beneath her big voice, Katy is a quick-witted pop-culture vulture and a fiery conversationalist. She has an ear for details and a comedic timing that reminds me of a young Lucille Ball. The last time I saw her for lunch in LA she showed up at the Beverly Hills Hotel wearing a baseball cap that said: “New Life: Who Dis?” Under normal circumstances – like when I don’t have a flight to catch and a job to do, which in this case is this interview – I’m happy to wait for her. (For one thing, it’s the ideal time to catch up on Instagram.) But she senses my panic here.”

Their friendship seems amazing, it’s awesome to see how they joke around with one another, that’s what makes someone a great friend more than just their “for an interview.” She even jokes around with him while beside one another, lol.

“Tweet!” responds Katy, who is, incidentally, the number-one most-followed person on Twitter. “Is this sabotage?” I ask. “Nah, it’s deeper than that,” she texts. “I want to look my best with full hair and make-up, because I’m self-conscious.” Having failed to convince me that I won’t miss tonight’s flight, I announce: “I’m starting the interview right now on text!” “I thought you already did!” Katy opened up to meeting the pope, when she did a week-long personal growth program, love charity, love and fame. Katy used to sing a lot of Christian music. The gorgeous lady opened up about her past. “I was laser-focused and off to the races from the time I was nine years old,” she stated. “My mom has prayed for me my entire life, hoping I’d come back to God. I never left Him, I was just a little bit secular, I was more materialistic and more career-driven. But now that I’m in my 30s, it’s more about spirituality and heart wholeness.”

Did you guys know that Perry is a supporter of the David Lynch Foundation? The foundation advocates for transcendental meditation education. Bob Roth, the CEO invited Katy Perry was invited to speak about her experience and the benefits of meditation at a health conference in Rome. She opened up about meeting the Pope.

“I’m such a big fan of Pope Francis. It’s a combination of compassion, humility, sternness and refusal. He is rebel – a rebel for Jesus. He is bringing the Church back to humility and connecting with people. He’s very humble and not frivolous. He’s also a lover of animals and is often depicted surrounded by wooded creatures, which reminds her of her favourite Disney character, Snow White.”

She opened up about her relationship and why she doesn’t want big headlines.

“I don’t want it to be a headline of the story, because it takes away from the purpose. Also, it’s extremely misogynistic. Of course, I love my relationship, but that is one part of me, and I don’t want any part of what I do to be diminished.”

Katy also opened up about the time she took for herself this year. In past, she attended a week-long program at the Hoffman Institute, a California-based personal growth retreat that, according to their website, “helps participants identify negative behaviors, moods and ways of thinking that developed unconsciously and were conditioned in childhood.”

“For years, my friends would go and come back completely rejuvenated, and I wanted to go, too. I was ready to let go of anything that was holding me back from being my ultimate self. I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart.” She explained “Musicis my first love and I think it was the universe saying: ‘Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating “blankie”. Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself.’ That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had. It gave me a new foundation. It’s not just a material foundation: it’s a soul foundation.”

Amazing.

Katy Perry is in the middle of a tour but still looking to change the world for the better. The interview was super informative. You guys should let us know what you think in the comments below! Are you planning on attending any of her shows this year? Sound off!

Blessed be.

