Scott G. Best

Paris Jackson put an end to rumors and shares her coming out story on Instagram.

Paris Jackson was in the headlines, talking all her being “bisexual,” and you know, the click-bait titles.

Jackson did set the record straight via her Instagram stories.

“I came out when I was 14..” Paris corrected in the post on Instagram Stories. “I’ve referred the community as “my fello LGBTQ+ on stage before. I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online, why are people just now saying this is news?” She also made it clear labels are a no. “and I am not bisexual. I just love people for people. I don’t label myself. Please don’t label me. Thank you!”

Jackson said it perfectly, why is this just news? But most importantly, why does it matter?

It doesn’t.

Just because Jackson is in the spotlight that does take away from the judgments from people.

There are millions of others being made a “source of news,” at school. Battling the judgments and feeling like they have done something terrible.

That’s not the truth.

The truth is, you’re perfect just the way you are, no label, or labels. And just like it should mean nothing to Paris, it should mean nothing to you…not everybody will love your decisions but you can always walk away and be proud of who you are, inside and out.

You’re perfect, blessed be.

