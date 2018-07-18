By Scott G. Best

Ciara: Level Up just dropped. It makes you want to dance! Check it out!

Ciara just dropped her first new single since her 2015 album “Jackie.” This girl just went from hosting The Billboard Music awards as Co-host with Ludacris to dropping a video and everyone will love.

She sure did “level up.” The track makes you want to dance. This is going to be on everyone’s summer jam list.

If you haven’t seen the video, check it out below. And be sure to sound off in the comments and let us know what you thought of her new single? We can’t wait to see everyone a dance to this jam!

Blessed be!

Ciara – Level Up

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)