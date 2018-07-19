By lauraramonique

Jenny McCarthy posted a video to show that her house may actually be haunted!

Jenny McCarthy just scared herself and confirmed why I’m never visiting her place (aside from the fact that I don’t know her, lol).

Everybody loves a good scare or haunting story. But not when it’s in your own house.

Jenny McCarthy shared a video on her Facebook account with proof that her house is in fact, haunted.

“HAUNTED! Just happened in my house! I had to look at the security tape to prove it. Ahh!!”

If you watch the video, you’ll see that the footage was recorded on home security. McCarthy leaves the room. Just as she walks out, it sounds as though someone or something played a chord on the piano.

But nobody is standing by the Piano! Now that’s creepy.

Jenny McCarthy then yelled for her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

I’m pretty sure, I would be screaming for my love as well, that’s crazy. A few fans on the thread seem to think the note sounds similar to that of a Google Home device while it’s connecting. What do you guys think? Could Jenny McCarthy’s house be haunted or did the device lose signal and potentially have reconnected at that moment!?

Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

(Visited 25 times, 1 visits today)