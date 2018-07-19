By Scott G. Best

Second Act trailer: Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens star in new rom-com!

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens are about to star in what looks like one of the funniest rom-coms this year!

Second Act is a rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Charlyne Yi, Freddie Stroma, Treat Williams, Dave Foley and many more amazing talent.

IMDB says the story is about a woman reinventing her life.

“A big box store worker reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.”

The trailer for Second Act just dropped. Check it out below. Let us know if you’re going to see this in theaters when it comes out November 21st this year! And if you enjoy the positive vibes you can always subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. Are you excited to see Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens star together? Sound off!

Second Act Trailer #1 (2018) | Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens!

