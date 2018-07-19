Zedd: National Geographic video “One Strange Rock,” is dope!

By lauraramonique

Zedd’s music video “One Strange Rock,” is dope.

Zedd did a video recently for National Geographic. It’s called “One Strange Rock.” Brian Tyler helped with the orchestration!

The video is filled with amazing special effects and features Zedd himself. Plus, the piano music and sound behind the whole video is intriguing and keeps your eyes locked. It has a “serious,” movie drop feel to it.

According to Zedd it was made for National Geographic.

“Scored this piece for National Geographic’s “One Strange Rock”!!! Also, huge thanks to my buddy Brian Tyler for helping me with the orchestration!!”

Brian Tyler and Zedd did an amazing job for National Geographic. If you haven’t seen the video you can check it out below!

Blessed be.

Zedd – One Strange Rock

