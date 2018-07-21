By Scott G. Best

Comic-Con: The San Diego Comic-con just dropped “Aquaman,” trailer. Check it out!

Those at Comic-Con in San Diego this morning are talking about James Wan’s Aquaman film. The Aquaman trailer dropped during the event and it has everybody buzzing with gossip about the new film!

IMDB tells us about the underwater adventure of Atlantis.

“Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.”

The film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and more amazing talent.

Jason Moma will star as the hero in the film, alongside Amber Heard as hero Mera, Patrick Wilson will star as Ocean Master, alongside Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

The new Aquaman film is set to drop on December 21!

So, I can deal with seeing the Aquaman trailer while we wait, it looks dope. It’s going to be a hit, there’s no doubt.

If you haven’t seen the new Aquaman trailer, you can check it out below. Let us know what you think, are you excited for the film?

AQUAMAN Trailer (2018)

