Miley Cyrus releasing new music in August! It will be a hit, heres why!

By Scott G. Best

Miley Cyrus will be releasing new music in August!

The title says it all, Miley Cyrus is releasing new music and we really think it’s going to be a hit, we also took a look at her past. Based on how well she’s done, we have no doubt it will be a number one!

Just recently Miley Cyrus blacked out her Instagram. Of course, fans began to speculate why she did it and went as far as to think her relationship may not be doing well. But that’s not the case, a source close to US Weekly opened up about her Instagram blackout.

“It’s just because she’s releasing new music next month,” the insider revealed. “Everything on her Instagram is strategic.”

And the source even opened up about rumors regarding the couple.

“She and Liam thought it was half-funny, half-ridiculous that people thought they split.”

Cyrus has put on quite the show over the years, she’s worked very hard during her career.

We can’t wait to hear the Miley Cyrus’s new music. Every album she’s ever released has been gold. Take a look at her career statistics and how much she was able to earn by using her creativity.

Miley Cyrus Music Career Statistics

Number of Billboard #1 Albums – 3

Studio Albums – 4

Live Albums – 1

Compilation Albums – 1

Singles – 13

Music Videos – 9

Soundtracks – 5

Studio Albums Worldwide Albums Sold

Meet Miley Cyrus: 9,800,000

Breakout: 6,200,000

Can’t Be Tamed: 1,575,000

Bangerz: 4,500,000

Soundtrack Albums Albums Sold

Hannah Montana: The Movie Soundtrack 3,100,000

Hannah Montana 3: 2,500,000

Hannah Montana Forever: 750,000

Miley Cyrus Tours Total Gross

Best of Both Worlds: $54,000,000

Wonder World Tour: $66,320,750

Gypsy Heart Tour: $26,000,000

Bangerz Tour: $69,250,000

Miley Cyrus Movie Statistics Worldwide Box Office

The Last Song: $89,000,000

Big Fish: $122,900,000

Hannah Montana The Movie: $155,500,000

Bolt: $310,000,000

Annual Reported Earnings Income

2007: $18,000,000

2008: $25,000,000

2009: $25,000,000

2010: $48,000,000

2011: $54,000,000

2012: $50,000,000

You can’t say she doesn’t know what she’s doing when she’s about to get creative.

If you didn’t know that Miley Cyrus had new music coming out, are you excited? Sound off in the comments below, what do you think her new music will sound like?

Blessed be!

Miley Cyrus – The Bitch Is Back (Audio)

