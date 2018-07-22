Miley Cyrus releasing new music in August! It will be a hit, heres why!

Miley Cyrus will be releasing new music in August!
The title says it all, Miley Cyrus is releasing new music and we really think it’s going to be a hit, we also took a look at her past. Based on how well she’s done, we have no doubt it will be a number one!
Just recently Miley Cyrus blacked out her Instagram. Of course, fans began to speculate why she did it and went as far as to think her relationship may not be doing well. But that’s not the case, a source close to US Weekly opened up about her Instagram blackout.
“It’s just because she’s releasing new music next month,” the insider revealed. “Everything on her Instagram is strategic.”
And the source even opened up about rumors regarding the couple.
“She and Liam thought it was half-funny, half-ridiculous that people thought they split.”
Cyrus has put on quite the show over the years, she’s worked very hard during her career.
We can’t wait to hear the Miley Cyrus’s new music. Every album she’s ever released has been gold. Take a look at her career statistics and how much she was able to earn by using her creativity.
Miley Cyrus Music Career Statistics
Number of Billboard #1 Albums – 3
Studio Albums – 4
Live Albums – 1
Compilation Albums – 1
Singles – 13
Music Videos – 9
Soundtracks – 5
[Miley Cyrus celebrates Pride with hope, change and Converse!]
Studio Albums Worldwide Albums Sold
Meet Miley Cyrus: 9,800,000
Breakout: 6,200,000
Can’t Be Tamed: 1,575,000
Bangerz: 4,500,000
Soundtrack Albums Albums Sold
Hannah Montana: The Movie Soundtrack 3,100,000
Hannah Montana 3: 2,500,000
Hannah Montana Forever: 750,000
Miley Cyrus Tours Total Gross
Best of Both Worlds: $54,000,000
Wonder World Tour: $66,320,750
Gypsy Heart Tour: $26,000,000
Bangerz Tour: $69,250,000
Miley Cyrus Movie Statistics Worldwide Box Office
The Last Song: $89,000,000
Big Fish: $122,900,000
Hannah Montana The Movie: $155,500,000
Bolt: $310,000,000
Annual Reported Earnings Income
2007: $18,000,000
2008: $25,000,000
2009: $25,000,000
2010: $48,000,000
2011: $54,000,000
2012: $50,000,000
You can’t say she doesn’t know what she’s doing when she’s about to get creative.
If you didn’t know that Miley Cyrus had new music coming out, are you excited? Sound off in the comments below, what do you think her new music will sound like?
Blessed be!
Miley Cyrus – The Bitch Is Back (Audio)