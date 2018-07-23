By lauraramonique

Addressing the Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber hate!

In short, the hate about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber needs to end.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been the talk in Hollywood since their engagement. And happiness has come from all over the world. Family, friends, and Beliebers have been sending messages of spiritual positivity, love, and good wishes.

But part of the social media community has been dealing with a lot of hate. Fans have come out and said they are “unhappy,” with the engagement and it should have been Selena Gomez. I want to touch on this topic.

First, those who believe that it should have been “Selena Gomez,” have to step down. You are being disrespectful to not only Gomez but Hailey and Justin as well.

You can’t constantly remind two people who once were in love about their past. It’s not like they don’t support or care for one another as friends.

The hate is just gasoline around a fire that will never happen. So, hopefully, it dies down. If you truly support someone you do so respectfully.

The Biebs could have any girl in the world that feels an attraction to him. But he fully gave his heart to Hailey Baldwin, who has been around for more than a decade. It’s pretty safe to say that she’s been close to his heart from the first day her father introduced the pair.

It’s easier to love than to hate, choose love.

This is to those in actual love with Justin Bieber

There are some who feel who feel literally “in love,” with Justin Bieber. And this isn’t to sound harsh or to kill dreams because a lot of dreams do happen and some don’t, that’s just part of life. And yeah, some stars have gotten married to fans but that isn’t happening this time.

Your love is appreciated but Justin has given his heart to Hailey.

There is someone out there who will eventually fall in love with you when you least expect it to happen. True love is out there waiting and you just have to be patient, chasing other attainable goals today.

When I was little in the 90s, I loved Lance Bass. I always told my mom that age didn’t matter and one day I would marry him (haha). Well, uh… It didn’t happen, he’s married to the handsome Michael Turchin.

I was completely heart-broken, so I can totally relate.

But you have to be happy for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, it’s their future, their happiness and you can be a part of that by being supportive.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s engagement should be a celebration. Marriage is a defining commitment.

Marriage is So Important

Being married, you’ve liked felt the emotions of how meaningful it means to be married. Even if your marriage is hard, you’ve discovered more ways to love your partner and you go through thick and thin.

It’s been 4-years of marriage [for me] shy of a couple months. And it’s been a fairytale, my fairytale and I think a lot of people will be able to discover one day.

God loves everyone who celebrates marriage. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are about to embark on their life journey.

The journey will begin, middle and end with the two when they are old and still singing dorky songs to one another (but Hails will likely still be rockin’ her body, lol).

Family, Friends, and fans should be positive.

Personally, I don’t enjoy seeing people get put down. Especially when something really great has been having to a friend or talent.

If you love someone, anyone in the world then the only way to show it is to take action. Taking action means saying things that are not bluntly rude, fighting with other people online or taking sides… you don’t realize how hard it can be on those watching from the outside.

Have you ever seen your family fight?

It’s not fun, it’s not a defining moment. The question here to ask is what do you want Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to remember about their engagement and support?

It can go two ways “oh, when will our fans stop fighting,” or “I love all the support we are getting and that the attacks on Sel have gone away.”

I would rather go with the positive outcome.

So, please everybody fighting just stop, it’s not even worth it? It’s not going to change anything and it’s not going to better your life or others.

Justin Bieber hanging out with fans!

Justin Bieber has been on cloud 9.

He’s been smiling so big in pictures with fans and taking time out of his day to meet those who look up to him as a person.

Again, here’s to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber!

We hope everyone can learn to be positive.

Blessed be!

