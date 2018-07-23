By lauraramonique

Bonnie-Jill Laflin to Emcee Pet Parade at Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch’s Yearly Fundraiser

Bonnie-Jill Laflin, well known as the first female NBA scout in history will emcee a rescued animal Pet Parade at the yearly fundraiser for {Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch} (JARR), WineaPAWlooza.

Bonnie-Jill Laflin is not only an animal lover. She’s a model, sportscaster (ESPN and KCAL CBS) and a former cheerleader for the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. She’s had many achievements including being a star of VH1 reality TV shows “ Basketball Wives.”

She will be visiting Napa Valley and partnering with Jameson Animal Rescue at wineaPAWlooza.

“As a passionate animal advocate, I am excited to be visiting the beautiful Napa Valley and partnering with Jameson Animal Rescue at WineaPAWlooza this year. I was in Napa when the horrific fires broke out and my heart was with all the animals that suffered through it all. I am proud to be helping raise awareness around animal disaster rescue.”

According to Look to The Stars, it’s all about disaster relief and being prepared.

“This year, the focus of the paddle raise, Fund A Need auction lot will be disaster relief and preparedness for animals. Headquartered in Napa, JARR responded within minutes of the first calls to come in during the Napa and Sonoma firestorms of 2017 and continued to be a leader in the community for animal rescue and care through the entire disaster.”

The event will take place at Gamble Family Vineyards in Oakville, WineaPAWlooza (July 28th). It’s known as one of Napa Valley’s most prestigious wine auctions. The event will bring together Napa Valley Glitterati, top vintners and Chefs to raise funds for Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch. Last year’s auction raised more than $1.3 million for the animals.

Attendees will have a lot to do before the big parade.

“Before the big parade and auction, a two-hour grand wine tasting will allow attendees to sample some of the most sought-after wines in the Napa Valley from more than 50 renowned vintners and wine makers. Celebrity Chef, Casey Thompson, who was the star of Bravo’s reality show, Top Chef for two years, is preparing plant-based bites to compliment the evening’s grand tasting including: Beyond Burgers, bulger chili tacos, avocado toasts, chilled white gazpacho, fried pizza bites, chips & queso, and French fries!”

One of their awesome sponsors for this year’s event is Berkshire Hathaway private jet company, NetJets Inc.

We need more rescues that believe in a no-kill zone… with a rescue and sanctuary for them to enjoy life. The Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch needs some positive support because that’s exactly what they stand for in their mission for animals.

“Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch is a no-kill rescue and sanctuary in the Napa Valley for companion and farmed animals in need. The nonprofit provides transitional and permanent shelter, adoption and rescue services, humane education, animal advocacy, and is committed to ending animal hunger, cruelty, and overpopulation.”

Animals don’t have a voice and they can’t tell you what hurts or what doesn’t hurt. They cannot tell you why they are sad, or if they are sad, mad, happy, etc. These innocent loving fur babies and animals of all kind were put her to be our best friends.

It’s our time to help save them in their time of need. If you can’t donate then share, one share can go far, when it comes to getting a donation.

Huge shout-out to The Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch for all they do! And thank you for bringing this to the attention of millions. Also, Bonnie-Jill Laflin, you’re a doll, no words can describe how positive, loving and humble you are to everyone around you, fur babies and your fans.

Blessed be.

Isaac and Bob Barkers rescue from Lake County

Isaac and Bob Barker are two dogs who had spent their whole life chained in the yard. Their owner had died and the neighbors could not take care of them long-term so they called Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch for help. We took both dogs into our adoption program and they are both doing well. For more info please visit www.jamesonanimalrescueranch.org

