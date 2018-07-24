Paul McCartney went to Abbey Road Studio! See why!

By Scott G. Best

Paul McCartney went to Abbey Road Studio!

The Beatles were part of growing up, they were always on at BBQs and family events. They are one band everyone has felt inspiration from and love.

Everybody loves The Beatles., they were iconic.

Brace yourself, we have some amazing news about Paul McCartney.

Just shy of the 49th anniversary of the band’s Abbey Road, Paul McCartney made way to Abbey Road Studios, in London. Inside, the singer put on a secret show where he performed four new songs and answered a few fan questions on his Instagram Story. His gorgeous daughter and fashion designer Stella McCartney shared a video of them in the studio with Liv Tyler.

The 76-year-old singer was recreating cover art for Abbey Road. In addition, he has also been promoting his upcoming album Egypt Station.

What do you guys think about the news? Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

Paul McCartney strolling around London and being a goof!

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)