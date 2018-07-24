Pete Davidson jokes about weed commercials on Just for Laughs!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson might be the hot talk on social media but they are still rockin’ their careers.

Pete Davidson delivered a hilarious comedy skit about weed for YouTube’s “Just for Laughs.”  

The skit goes into the horrible anti-weed commercials he’s seen in his home-town. If you haven’t seen the video, check it out below! And be sure to let us know what you thought in the comments below!

