The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour has kicked off to an awesome start. PCG was able to catch them on tour in Salt Lake City, Utah at the USANA Amphitheater. The performance was beyond amazing.

Kesha had her own UFO and everybody was dancing and just having a good time. Both, Kesha and Macklemore interacted with the audience.

And let’s just say that Kesha’s song “Take it off,” made a lot of us leave braless (lol)!

[Kesha gives a strong and emotional performance and speech!]

If you haven’t been to her show, you still have a chance, check out her remaining dates below. It made for a great date night.

Did you guys know that Kesha is doing episodes on her personal channel for the tour?

Kesha Sebert uploaded the first episode to YouTube and described her 7-part series.

“Go behind-the-scenes of The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour this summer with T-Mobile. Check out the first video in the 7-part series for an exclusive look at what it takes for Kesha & Macklemore to get ready for the first stop in Phoenix, Arizona.”

Check out the latest four below. And don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments.

The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour dates!

The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour YouTube episodes!

The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour | Ep.1: BTS | T-Mobile

The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour | Ep.2: BTS | T-Mobile

The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour | Ep.3: BTS | T-Mobile

The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour | Ep.4: BTS | T-Mobile

