Hilary Duff shouts out all moms who make being a mother look easy!

Hilary Duff gave a shoutout to all the mama’s out there who make being a mother look easy.

The Gorgeous mama posted a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram Wednesday and gave fans an update on her how she’s feeling before she has her second child.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she wrote. [Hilary Duff talks Lizzie McGuire reboot and her son!] “Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨”

She’s got that right, there are times when I look at my friends and family and think “how do you do it?”

But they say it’s different when it’s your own!

What do you guys think, sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

