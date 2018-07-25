Hypnotizing Josh Duhamel & The Late Late Show Audience

Category: positive celebrity 4 0
By lauraramonique

Hypnotizing Josh Duhamel & The Late Late Show Audience

Hypnotizing Josh Duhamel & The Late Late Show Audience
Hypnotizing Josh Duhamel & The Late Late Show Audience

Do ya’ll remember that time James Corden had a hypnotist on his show?

If you haven’t checked it out yet, James welcomed hypnotist Richard Barker who selects a few audience members who are hypnotized and asked to take over hosting the show.

It’s absolutely hilarious, check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know if you laughed in the comments below!

Have you ever been hypnotized?

Blessed be!

Hypnotizing Josh Duhamel & The Late Late Show Audience

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)

Related posts:

  1. James Corden meets exotic animals and tells one to chill out! Hilarious!
  2. Support Jumpstart and Go On a Boat Ride with Josh Duhamel!
  3. Prince Harry stands up for Rhinos, lions and elephants!
  4. Justin Bieber has nothing but positive vibes for Ed Sheeran!

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

lauraramonique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles