By lauraramonique

Hypnotizing Josh Duhamel & The Late Late Show Audience

Do ya’ll remember that time James Corden had a hypnotist on his show?

If you haven’t checked it out yet, James welcomed hypnotist Richard Barker who selects a few audience members who are hypnotized and asked to take over hosting the show.

It’s absolutely hilarious, check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know if you laughed in the comments below!

Have you ever been hypnotized?

Blessed be!

