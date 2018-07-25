By lauraramonique

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey sends love to Demi Lovato!

Mandy Teefey (Selena Gomez’s mom) took to Instagram yesterday to share a cute throwback photo of her daughter and the 25-year-old “Sober,” singer.

Early that day it was reported there was a potential overdose at an overnight Party at Demi Lovato’s house.

Teefey took to Instagram and shared love, support, and a throwback photo.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you,” Mandy writes. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Demi has always made it her goal to help other people in the world. A lot of times, even before herself. Lovato has put so much of her time (which you don’t get back) and love into others.

She deserves all the love and good healing God will give her during these times of trial.

While Selena Gomez has been silent during all the speculation, it’s likely due to the fact that Gomez is great at keeping things on the low. And that’s how it should be, after all, the internet is full of speculation and sometimes, it’s better to just be there for your friends. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez met during an audition for Barney & Friends. Their friendship goes way back and I’m confident she’s doing her best to be there during these difficult times.

There has been an endless amount of love coming from talent on social media. Kesha, Ellen DeGeneres, the Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga and many more.

PCG tweeted out the incident yesterday. Our hearts are still rooting for you Demi Lovato. Be sure to leave some love in the comments below! And isn’t that picture Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey shared adorbs?!

