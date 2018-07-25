By lauraramonique

Support Jumpstart and Go On a Boat Ride with Josh Duhamel

Now you have a chance to go on a boat ride with Josh Duhamel and help out a good charity called Jumpstart. It’s an early education organization that has the vision to help all children succeed in school.

“Jumpstart’s program is replicated across the country in 14 states and the District of Columbia. We leverage partnerships with higher education institutions, community organizations, Head Start programs, community-based preschools, and school districts to create sustainable solutions in order to close the kindergarten readiness gap.”

The education organization started 20-years ago and even help college students.

“More than twenty years ago, four college students asked each other: What if we could offer children from under-resourced communities individualized attention before they enter kindergarten, giving them the critical academic and social skills—the ‘jumpstart’—they need to succeed? The idea took hold and today Jumpstart has trained more than 45,000 college students and community volunteers, preparing nearly 100,000 children for kindergarten success. Jumpstart’s program is replicated across the country in 14 states and the District of Columbia. We leverage partnerships with higher education institutions, community organizations, Head Start programs, community-based preschools, and school districts to create sustainable solutions in order to close the kindergarten readiness gap.”

What an amazing way to help educate and you get to chill with Josh Duhamel.

Josh Duhamel is one of Hollywood’s high-profile talent. Duhamel worked on many highly anticipated films.

Films that Josh Duhamel has worked

Transformers – as Captain Lennox in 2007.

When in Rome – as Nick in 2010.

Life as We Know It as Eric Messer in 2010.

Call of Duty: WWII – (Video Game). He was the voice of TSgt. William Pierson in 2017.

Love, Simon – as Jack in 2017

He’s worked with J.J Abrams, Joseph Boccia and Athena Wickham’s Hulu mini-series “11.22.63,” and Brett Rapkins, “Spaceman,” which had its premiere in August 2016. And now “Transformers: The Last Knight,” and “This is Your Death,” are currently in production.

Jumpstart described his work in greater detail. They wrote:

“Duhamel starred opposite Julianne Hough in Lasse Hallstrom’s Safe Haven, a drama based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the thriller Scenic Route, which tells the story of two friends stranded in the desert. Other recent projects include George C. Wolfe’s drama, You’re Not You opposite Hillary Swank and Emmy Rossum, Garry Marshall’s New Year’s Eve alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert DeNiro, Halle Berry, and Hilary Swank and Michael Bay’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, where he reprised his role of Captain William Lennox for the third installment of the franchise. Additional film credits include the romantic comedy Life as We Know It alongside Katherine Heigl, Ramona and Beezus, When in Rome, Lost in the Sun, Bravetown, The Romantics Shintaro Shimosawa’s Misconduct.”

Now, let’s get the ball rolling, this is what you have to do to enter the contest.

Visit Omaze and check out their campaign.

If you win….

YOU AND A FRIEND WILL:

Enjoy some fun in the sun with Josh Duhamel on an incredible boat cruise

Get to know Josh on the high seas, unwind over lunch and maybe watch the sunset together

Be flown out to LA and put up in a 4-star hotel

What do you guys think? Can it happen? I don’t know, can we try to help fund education in a positive way, yes! But if you can’t donate, just know that sharing content can go a long way and you’re still helping by spreading the word.

Let us know if you signed up or shared in the comments below!

Blessed be!

Josh Duhamel Reads Bunny Cakes by Rosemary Wells For Jump Start

@ B & N The Grove #4 (10-18-14)

Josh Duhamel Talks the New ‘Transformers’ and His Adorable Family

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)