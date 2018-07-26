By lauraramonique

Shawn Mendes: Summer of love film in pre-production!

Director Ivan Reitman and writers Len Blum (screenplay), Ivan Reitman (story) Lorene Scafaria (screenplay) and Shawn Wines have been working hard on their film “Summer of Love,” it’s been speculated that Shawn Mendes will be starring in the film but IMDB has not listed for what character.

And the plot is under wraps but it’s been said the film is a comedy with music.

I wonder who Mendes will be playing in Summer of Love. Word is that Mendes may be playing a Paradigm client. But again, nothing has been confirmed, aside from the fact that it’s happening. It’s been clarified that it’s not like La La Land.

Len Blum has worked on some amazing films including The Pink Panther, Heavy Metal, Stripes, Meatballs, Over the Hedge, Altman and more!

Right now there is no release date available but we can only imagine it’s going to be great.

