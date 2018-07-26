By lauraramonique

Taylor Swift interviews Pattie Boyd in Bazaar magazine!

Pattie Boyd met up with Taylor Swift for a nice chat.

Taylor Swift interviewed Boyd and talked songwriting, inspiration and life for Bazaar’s July issue!

Taylor Swift: I have been so excited to talk to you because we’re both women whose lives have been deeply influenced by songs and songwriting. I stand on one side of it, and you on the other. Does the concept of being called a muse feel like a correct fit?

Pattie Boyd: I find the concept of being a muse understandable when you think of all the great painters, poets and photographers who usually have had one or two. The artist absorbs an element from their muse that has nothing to do with words, just the purity of their essence.

Taylor Swift: What do you feel might be a factor that artists want to communicate with you through song?

Pattie Boyd: I think in my case both George and Eric had an inability to communicate their feelings through normal conversation. I became a reflection of them

Taylor Swift: I wondered who and what situation “Wonderful Tonight” was written about, and now I know it’s about you getting ready for a party, changing clothes, and saying “I don’t like this, I don’t like that.

Pattie Boyd: I came downstairs with trepidation thinking [Eric] was going to be so angry that I’d taken far too long, instead he said, “Listen, I’ve just written this song.”

Taylor Swift: That is so incredible to me.

Pattie Boyd: But you must do that too. You must be inspired by a few moments or something, the way your boyfriend turns or says something to you or a little bit of a smile or “Is he thinking this or that?,” and that would inspire you. Can you write it the moment it’s happening.

Taylor Swift: There are definitely moments when it’s like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it. A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song. But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head and that’s the purest part of my job. It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room.”

Then the two talked about what advice PB would give a 28-year-old who’s deeply inspired by her outlook.

Taylor Swift: Lastly, what advice would you give a 28-year-old who’s deeply inspired by your outlook? I would love to look back on my life with the same clarity, wisdom, and peace that you seem to have.

Pattie Boyd: “You have to remember that nothing remains the same. It’s always going to change. The whole world keeps changing, we keep changing, things in our lives keep changing. Nothing remains the same. If you’re happy or you’re sad, it’s not going to last forever. You just have to keep remembering that.

