By lauraramonique

The new trailer for Shazam! Just dropped, check it out!

Shazam! just dropped its trailer and it looks like it’s going to be a hit film! Starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, and Ross Butler.

The film features a boy who is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.

The Wiki for Shazam! explains the story in depth.

“Billy Batson, a troubled 14-year-old orphan, is set up to move into a new foster home – his seventh in a row – with the Vazquez family and their other five foster kids. One day, Billy gets on a subway car and finds himself transported to a different realm, where an ancient wizard gives him the power to transform into a godlike adult superhero by uttering the word “Shazam!” Billy and his new foster brother Freddy Freeman must learn what Billy’s new powers are and how to use them in order to stop the villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana from wielding powers of his own.”

Shazam! is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It’s supposed to be the seventh installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

What do you guys think about the upcoming film? Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Related