Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled dropped “No Brainer.”

Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled have been teasing their collaboration “No Brainer,” and we can only assume that they’ve filmed something for it. They have been seen together quite a bit but there has not been a confirmation.

Justin Bieber posted to Instagram that “No Brainer,” is finally out on all devices including YouTube.

If you haven’t heard the new jam, check it out below and let us know what you thought of the collaboration below.

I can’t wait for a new music, can you guys imagine how good the music would be? I mean… Who else wants to hear a song about Hailey Baldwin?

Lol!

Blessed be!

DJ Khaled – No Brainer (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

