Kevin Jonas and Danielle Talk “Married to Jonas,” Keeping It Real & How He Got the Girl

By lauraramonique

Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Talk “Married to Jonas,” Keeping It Real & How He Got the Girl

Kevin Jonas and Danielle want to make “Married to Jonas,” a reality show people love. The celeb couple opened up about the reality show and Kevin even opens up about how “he got the girl.”

Jessica Radloff wanted to know where the idea from the show was born. She asked the couple if the show was their idea or E! Network who brought it to their attention. Kevin opened up calling the situation “interesting.”

“It was an interesting situation. I was having discussions about hosting, and when I was meeting with everyone [at E!], they said, “Hey, would you ever consider this?” Dani and I talked about it for a couple days, and said, “You know, let’s see what it’s like.” [Obviously] we did it and we had a good time doing it and learned a bit more about ourselves too. Plus, we’re doing it with our families, so it’s not like it’s just two people stuck in a room driving each other nuts. It has been a very fun and interesting journey.”

Radloff shared a statement that President of Programming at E! Made about the couple and the show.

“Dani, I was struck by an interesting statement that Lisa Berger, President of Entertainment Programming at E!, made about you and the show. She said, “Danielle is living a true Cinderella story after marrying into pop royalty, partnering in Kevin’s larger-than-life career and becoming a “Jonas,” a name synonymous with hit music and a worldwide fan base.” She continued with a question. Did that bother you from the viewpoint of wanting to be seen as your own person, and also letting people know that Kevin is lucky to have you too?”

Both Kevin Jonas and Danielle sound in on the question.

“Danielle Jonas: No, because I know that he knows that he’s lucky (laughs)! And also, marrying him… we work so well. I don’t need for everyone to know me, or to know me as much as they know him. I feel like, I just want to see his goals come out and his career be huge. It doesn’t bother me, because I want it to be about him. She’s so adorable don’t you think? Kevin knows he got one in a million. “Kevin Jonas: I know I’m very lucky.”

Jessica Radloff knows that when there are fans, there are questions. And she wants to know what fans ask Danielle the most about Kevin Jonas.

“Wow. I think it would be if he plays guitar for me at home. [Before you ask], yes, he plays the guitar a lot, especially when he’s not watching his TV show, [but] I’m watching mine. Then he wants to come out with his guitar and play (laughs).” Many know that the two met on a family vacation in the Bahamas. Radloff wanted to know one more thing about how they found love. “You both met on a family vacation in the Bahamas. But Kevin, considering your popularity, how does that happen that anyone could have access to you? I feel like in situations like those, you’re kind of blocked off from everybody else.”

That’s a damn good question, lol. The couple sounded off about meeting one another.

“Kevin Jonas: At the time, it was early enough in our career that we weren’t really in a place where people were coming up to us. Dani and I met in May, 2007 and that was before the Hannah Montana episode, before our TV show, and before all of it happened with Disney. Then things started to change with the Jonas Brothers, but it was not anywhere near what it was about to become. When I met Danielle, I was the one that was pursuing her most of the time and I didn’t want her out of my sight. She actually ran away twice. Danielle Jonas: He lived in LA, and I was on family vacation. I thought, I’m never going to see this kid again, so why would I spend time away from my family while we’re on vacation? I was like, “why should I waste my time?” (Laughs)”

The two also opened up about what they like to watch on TV!

“Danielle Jonas: I watch Say Yes to the Dress a lot. Kevin Jonas: A lot is an understatement! Danielle Jonas: (Laughs) Kevin Jonas: I like the show, Suits, and Opening Act, which is really cool. And Duck Dynasty.”

Radloff dove into what current or former reality TV show couple they would like to resemble the most? Both Kevin and Danielle sounded off about their hopes for the reality series.

“Danielle Jonas: Well, the people we most wanted it to resemble… Kevin Jonas: Giuliana Rancic. Danielle Jonas: Yes, Giuliana and Bill. Kevin Jonas: They’re great. We actually saw her recently and she said, look, if you go into it with an open mind, it really can be a positive and bring you together because you talk about things. Sometimes you just let things blow past because you don’t want to create an issue. You don’t want to have to deal with certain things, but shows like this make you talk about it and it really allows you to come to common ground and learn more about yourself.”

Radloff knew that everyone wants to know about the kids, so she asked them about the children and how they are doing.

“Everyone seems to be asking you guys about kids, but you’re only 25 (Danielle) and 24 (Kevin)? Why the rush? Kevin Jonas: So many people have said that to us, like, “you’re so young, why the rush to get married?” but honestly, from the minute we met to the minute we got married, we wanted to do things our way. We’ll do kids in our time as well. [Nick Jonas dishes on new music and talks positivity.] Danielle Jonas: Our parents, especially Kevin’s, had kids when they were really young, and they got to run around with them a lot, being in their 20s. Then, when they (Kevin and his brothers) are teenagers, I see his Mom enjoying them just as much being older. It’s like a toss up. It’s whenever God has it in store for you because you either have them young and enjoy running around, or have them later, and enjoy each other’s company alone while you’re young.”

D’awww that’s absolutely adorable. And when it came to meeting Kevin’s family, it was pretty “normal.”

“Dani, when you first introduced your parents to Kevin’s family, did they know who the Jonas Brothers were, and did you have to lay out any ground rules?”

Danielle opened up about the family meeting.

“No, I think we were all really… it was kind of normal. I don’t think my family or [I] got that they’re the Jonas Brothers. He’s just Kevin.” If you didn’t know the season is currently nearing the end of its first season! “You are in your last week of filming the first season. What is the ultimate goal when the first season concludes its run? What do you most hope for from either fans or the network?”

Danielle and Kevin both opened up about their hope for the fans and network.

“Danielle Jonas: For me, I’d like people to know who I really am, because people read things and think they know my personality or what I’m about, or why I married Kevin. I just hope people see who I really am and really love him for who he is as Kevin, and not Kevin from the Jonas Brothers.” [Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey sends love to Demi Lovato!] Kevin Jonas: I think just being able to show who we are as a couple. We live in a pretty interesting world, and have a lot of great things going on, but we always find time to take care of our family and be with each other.”

Kevin and Danielle also opened up about their experiences.

“Danielle Jonas: I never expected anything like this (laughs). It was definitely a shock, and we’ll miss the people that are here with us every day. Kevin Jonas: It’s crazy. You know, you go into this with an open heart and an open mind. We told each other, “If we’re going to do this, we’re going to be honest right from the get go.” That was our goal. And we wanted people to be able to see who we were right away. That was important, and I think that’s what you’re going to get from our show.”

When Jessica Radloff ended the interview, she had Kevin describe Danielle in three words.

“Kevin Jonas: Sweet, beautiful and gracious.”

That’s a great interview. It’s awesome to get a peek into their lives. And their feelings for one another are so strong, they are both so bonded.

What did you guys think? Sound off in the comments below! And if you enjoy what you’re reading, don’t forget you can subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

Kevin and Danielle Jonas Talk Jonas Brothers and Their Kids on USWeekly!

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)