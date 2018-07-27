By lauraramonique

National Make a Difference to Children Month: Hair Club is taking action!

Leading hair restoration company provides free services to children suffering from hair loss for more than 25 years.

July is “National Make a Difference to Children,” month.

Hair Club reaffirms its commitment to helping young people through its ongoing charitable programs. Designed to impact children’s lives in a positive way, Hair Club’s salon centers serve kids in their local communities.

As North America’s leader in total hair solutions for both men and women, Hair Club is uniquely positioned to offer its professional salon and non-surgical hair restoration services to young people who has a disease and is suffering from hair loss. In 1992, the Hair Club for Kids (“HCFK“) program was created to give children ages 6 to 17 access to these services free of charge. There are currently around 800 young people enrolled in the program, and over 5,000 have benefitted to date.

Most participants experience a form of alopecia that results in total or almost total hair loss on the scalp. Some also suffer from trichotillomania, a body-focused repetitive behavior that causes individuals to pull out their own hair. Children undergoing chemotherapy and other cancer treatments can get their hair back, too.

“There were times when I was told by the parent that their child was being bullied in school because of their hair loss,” said Jo-Jo LoCicero, coordinator of the HCFK program. “Once they got their hair back, the bullying stopped and the parent saw confidence come back into their child’s eyes. Nothing beats an ear-to-ear smile on a child’s face.”

A new program called the Hair Club for Kids Transitional Membership, launched in the spring of this year, extends special pricing to current and former HCFK “graduates” between the ages of 18 and 22. The Transitional program is designed to help graduates experience their early adulthood with a full head of hair at a discount.

Another way Hair Club strives to make a difference in the lives of children is through its Pay It Forward (“PIF”) employee volunteer program. Since 2015, PIF has given Hair Club employees the option to volunteer in the community one day a year as additional paid time off by partnering with various charities.

This month, Hair Club employees helped an organization that recognizes and supports children and adolescents up to 18 years old who are their family’s main caregiver. Next month, employees will prepare care bags, filled with blankets, a teddy bear, a coloring book, and crayons, for children who are rescued from exploitation.

Currently, the PIF program is available only to employees at Hair Club’s corporate office located in Boca Raton, Florida, but will soon be expanded to employees in its 118 salon centers throughout North America.

“At Hair Club, our culture is to think about helping others before yourself,” said Monica Garboza, human resources specialist at Hair Club and PIF organizer. “Through Pay It Forward, we encourage our employees to help change the lives of children in our communities.”

That’s pretty awesome that Hair Club is willing to go above and beyond for children. All children deserve to smile and feel pretty.

What do you guys think? Are you going to be donating hair to any charities this month?

Blessed be!

