By lauraramonique

Prayer is a Necessary Practice says ‘Golden Prayer’ Author Edward Weiss.

Most everyone knows the benefits of prayer, but not everyone prays or prays on a regular basis, And that concerns Edward Weiss, author of the book The Golden Prayer. Weiss believes it’s necessary to pray regularly because if we don’t, the power of the world pulls us in. Weiss comments…

“A lot of people think they’re above the influence of the world, but the world is very seductive and without the vigilance prayer provides, it’s easy to fall off the path and away from God.”

Weiss’s new book The Golden Prayer is all about this vigilance as the author believes until we love God more than the world, we really haven’t arrived so to speak. Again, Mr. Weiss comments…

“The world is all we know, but it doesn’t take long for us to discover this compelling truth; the world only satisfies partially. Now, the search begins for something more. It comes to fruition when we find in God what we could never find in the world; real peace. Here is the love we’ve been seeking. By turning to God, we leave the drama of the world far behind.”

So, how often does this author think we should pray? “We should pray first thing in the morning to bring to mind our reliance upon God,” says Edward. “After that, as necessary, and for most of us, that’s many times a day.”

To learn more about The Golden Prayer and its author Edward Weiss, check it out on Amazon!

Blessed be!

