Staples and Jessica Alba Team Up to Prepare Students for a Successful School Year!

Staples, the back-to-school specialty store, is teaming up with Jessica Alba to help students succeed in the upcoming school year with a scholarship sweepstakes and in-kind donations to support classroom projects on DonorsChoose.org.

Together, Staples and Jessica Alba hope to spark the imaginations of the next generation of big thinkers.

Staples plays a proud role in millions of teachers’ and families’ back-to-school shopping rituals providing the expertise they need to kick-start their year of educational discovery. As a busy mom of three, Jessica relies on Staples and its in-store specialists to help find the right tools for her kids’ backpacks and school supplies, and she values the quality time spent with her children during their annual back-to-school shopping trip.

“What I love about Staples is they have incredibly accommodating in-store specialists that helps parents get their kids ready for the school year,” says Jessica. “Back-to-school is a special time for my kids because it signifies a milestone in their lives. It makes it even more meaningful that Staples is partnering with DonorsChoose.org because my children get to experience an important lesson in giving back while we shop for their back to school essentials.” [Support Jumpstart and Go On a Boat Ride with Josh Duhamel!] “Jessica Alba represents the parents who are visiting our stores in search of the supplies their students need to succeed. Her influential voice will propel our charitable efforts and help us create a greater impact in the classroom,” says Steve Matyas, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Retail, Staples. “Teachers play a crucial role in motivating and inspiring the next generation and as the back-to-school specialty store, Staples is committed to supporting teachers and students through DonorsChoose.org and the Staples for Students scholarship sweepstakes.” “Staples has been a generous and valued partner for five years, and we’re so thankful for the brand’s continued support of our mission, which helps bring learning to life for thousands of teachers and students in classrooms nationwide,” said Charles Best, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DonorsChoose.org. “We also appreciate Jessica Alba’s support, and thank her for calling on the public to help classrooms in need across the country.”

Shoppers who make a purchase of $25 or more can enter the Staples for Students scholarship sweepstakes to win one of five education prizes: a $50,000 grand prize scholarship presented by Jessica Alba, or one of four $25,000 first-prize scholarships.

This year, shoppers can donate to classroom projects in their local areas at Staples stores, and Staples will match donations raised during the back-to-school season.

Together, Staples and DonorsChoose.org have funded more than 700,000 classroom projects for teachers and positively affected more than 18 million students across the country.

Parents, students and teachers can visit local Staples stores or Staples.com to support a classroom project or enter to win the scholarship today.

Well, that’s awesome, if you can’t donate remember that sharing can go a long way online!

