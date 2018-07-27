Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!

Category: positive celebrity 6 0
By lauraramonique

Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!

Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!
Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!

The Late Late Show with host James Corden is hilarious. He’s on top of always making his viewers laugh. But right now, I think Tom Cruise is in control because he’s putting him on a plane and making him go skydive.

Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!
Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!

Tom Cruise is in and he’s going to make James Corden skydive. The Late Late Show uploaded the video to YouTube. And they had their own “mission impossible,” theme.

[James Corden and Adam Levine hilariously get pulled over during Carpool Karaoke!]

“After taking some shots at Tom Cruise doing his own stunts and skydives in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” Tom takes James to the California desert to show him jumping out of an airplane isn’t as easy as it looks.”

“We’re not skydiving into Margaritaville,” line and how many times James Corden says “oh mighty, god,” and then comes the swearing.

If you haven’t seen the new video, check it out below and don’t forget to sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Related posts:

  1. James Corden sings with Coldplay! Can you say YES!
  2. Britney Spears and James Corden tease ‘Toxic,’ Carpool!
  3. James Corden meets exotic animals and tells one to chill out! Hilarious!
  4. James Corden and the Backstreet Boys take over ‘The Late Late Show!’

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

lauraramonique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles