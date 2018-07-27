By lauraramonique

Tom Cruise Forces James Corden to Skydive!

The Late Late Show with host James Corden is hilarious. He’s on top of always making his viewers laugh. But right now, I think Tom Cruise is in control because he’s putting him on a plane and making him go skydive.

Tom Cruise is in and he’s going to make James Corden skydive. The Late Late Show uploaded the video to YouTube. And they had their own “mission impossible,” theme.

“After taking some shots at Tom Cruise doing his own stunts and skydives in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” Tom takes James to the California desert to show him jumping out of an airplane isn’t as easy as it looks.”

“We’re not skydiving into Margaritaville,” line and how many times James Corden says “oh mighty, god,” and then comes the swearing.

If you haven’t seen the new video, check it out below and don’t forget to sound off in the comments below!

