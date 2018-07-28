By Scott G. Best

Keanu Reeve charity: Did you know Reeves also has a secret charity?

The Keanu Reeves charity has been undercover for the last 15-years? Keanu Reeves set up a charity to help fund cancer research and care for children in hospitals. The Keanu Reeves charity has never had a name attached to it but continues to do good for those children who suffer from Cancer.

The 54-year-old “John Wick 3: Parabellum,” actor, also reportedly donates to the Spinal Cord Opportunities for Rehabilitation Endowment (SCORE), which is a charity that supports hockey players with spinal injuries.

Snopes reports that the actor told Ladies Home Journal back in 2009:

“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

It’s no surprise that Keanu Reeves has had a fruitful career. He’s played some of our favorite and most iconic characters in film. From “The Matrix,” to present, Reeves has delivered memorable performances from the minds of our favorite characters.

But Reeves is the kind of guy that really does things from the heart.

Look to the stars has Keanu Reeves charity work listed. He’s likely always looking to help the following charities as well as the ones he hasn’t publicly mentioned, humble man.

Angelwear

City of Hope

CoachArt

Entertainment Industry Foundation

LIFEbeat

Make It Right

Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation

PETA

Racing for Kids

SickKids Foundation

Spinal Cord Opportunities for Rehabilitation Endowment

Stand Up To Cancer

Wildlife WayStation

Right now Keanu Reeves has been in many of the films I’ve watched this year. You should check out some, they’re great. We also wanted to include the trailer for “Destination Wedding,” which comes out August 2018!

Keanu Reeves charity goes a long way and it’s super awesome to see how much he loves to be involved. What do you guys think about the Keanu Reeves charity? Sound off in the comments below. And if you enjoy what you’re reading, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive entertainment news.

