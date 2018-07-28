By lauraramonique

Queen Naija – Karma (From Capitol Records Studio A)

Queen Naija just dropped her newest video “Karma,” and it’s BOP all the way.

This girl has a damn good voice.

Naija was originally a YouTube personality and singer who became best known for her story time, music and makeup-related videos. She is signed to Capitol Records and we’re pretty sure, Queen Naija will have continued success.

I don’t know about you but this song brought me right back to a slow hip-hop, R&B jam from the 1990s. What did you guys think of Queen Naija’s new song “Karma?” Let us know in the comments below. And if you enjoy what you’re reading, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be!

Queen Naija – Karma (From Capitol Records Studio A)

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)