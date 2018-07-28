By lauraramonique

The Chainsmokers featuring Emily Warren “Side Effects.” Listen now!

The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren “Side Effects” out now. I’m loving the jam and can’t wait to see the remixes that will come our way on SoundCloud.

Warren’s voice is perfect and I love how The Chainsmokers went about collaborating on “Side Effects.”

Emilly Warren Schwartz is an American singer and songwriter.

If you haven’t heard the new jam, check it out below! And be sure to let us know what you thought in the comments!

Blessed be!

“Side Effects.” Listen now!

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)