The Logan Paul interview: The highly anticipated interview by Casey Neistat!

The Logan Paul interview was recorded on July 20, 2018 in New York City.

Casey asked very directly if this interview was a “fluff piece,” to make people feel better about “Logan Paul.”

Casey makes his question clear.

“Is the video about how you learned to empathize with others or is it about making people sympathize with you.”

“I don’t think people should, can sympathize with me, let’s be honest Casey, what I did, there are no distracting people. There’s no ‘Well, here’s what I tried to do, this is why it was okay,’ there’s none of that, it’s an unbiased objectified story that captures how something like that can happen. And what, what went wrong in my life that I thought that was a good idea… because, at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to look in the mirror and say ‘that was my decision,’ and that’s a hard thing to do, even now, it’s hard talking about it with you because up until that point in my life was winds, it was only success, it was only… consistent growth and everything was going so well. I got so caught up with my actions being validated by millions of people. I forgot to be a human being in that situation and instead decided to be a content creator. And that’s where I missed up.”