Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018 (Weekend 2)

Category: positive celebrity 8 0
By Scott G. Best

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018 (Weekend 2)

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018 (Weekend 2)
Tomorrowland 2017

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018. 

Tomorrowland takes place at recreation area De Schorre in Boom, Belgium. It’s one of the largest festivals for EDM and kicked off on Jul 20th and wraps up today July 29th!

Tomorrow land is all about that PLUR life.

“THE PEOPLE OF TOMORROW

We are…The People of Tomorrow. We believe in enjoying life to the fullest without having to compromise everything. We are responsible for the generation of tomorrow and respect each other and Mother Nature.”

[Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Notorious CHRIS talks EDM and his rise in the industry! ]

If you didn’t make it to Tomorrowland 2018 to see Armin van Buuren perform check out his performance below!

Blessed be!

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018!

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Related posts:

  1. Prince Harry stands up for Rhinos, lions and elephants!
  2. Justin Bieber has nothing but positive vibes for Ed Sheeran!
  3. Justin Bieber’s little brother Jaxon & his first day of school!
  4. Bryan Cranston and his wife Robin Dearden looked great at the Emmys 2016!

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

Related Articles