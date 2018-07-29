By Scott G. Best

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018 (Weekend 2)

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018.

Tomorrowland takes place at recreation area De Schorre in Boom, Belgium. It’s one of the largest festivals for EDM and kicked off on Jul 20th and wraps up today July 29th!

Tomorrow land is all about that PLUR life.

“THE PEOPLE OF TOMORROW We are…The People of Tomorrow. We believe in enjoying life to the fullest without having to compromise everything. We are responsible for the generation of tomorrow and respect each other and Mother Nature.”

If you didn’t make it to Tomorrowland 2018 to see Armin van Buuren perform check out his performance below!

Blessed be!

Armin van Buuren live at Tomorrowland 2018!

