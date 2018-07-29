Justin Bieber featured in “No Brainer,” music video by DJ Khaled!

By lauraramonique

DJ Khaled – No Brainer (Official Video) ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

DJ Khaled - "No Brainer." Justin Bieber featured with Chance the Rapper and Quavo
DJ Khaled – No Brainer (Official Video) ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Justin Bieber was recently featured in DJ Khaled’s new music video “No Brainer.” 

The video also featured Chance the Rapper and Quavo.

The highly anticipated has fans sharing snaps of their favorite parts on Twitter and Instagram. The video is fire and we love the cinematography!

Great job to the cast and crew.

If you haven’t seen Justin Bieber in DJ Khaled’s new music video “No Brainer,” check it out below!

DJ Khaled and his team did a great job with “No Brainer.” Making Justin Bieber featured has fans happy to see him shine.

Blessed be!

DJ Khaled – No Brainer (Official Video) ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo!

 

