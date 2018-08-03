By Scott G. Best

Drake: New “In My Feelings” music video! Check it out!

Drake’s new album Scorpion is a very unique album. He’s super creative with his voice, lyrics and vision, sometimes even breaking “character.” And that’s what music is all about, growth.

Drake just dropped his newest music video “In My Feelings,” and it’s one of the best songs on the album. The best part of the album is it’s length. It’s full of 20 dope songs. In My Feelings is a fan favorite and you can’t help but put it on repeat. Drizzy’s new music video was filmed in New Orleans by director Karena Evans.

Evans has been involved in other projects of Drakes. Including visuals for “Nice For What”, “God’s Plan”, and “I’m Upset.”

In My Feelings features quite the list of fan favorites, including Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show’s Clair Huxtable), La La Anthony, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Big Easy bounce star Big Freedia, and Shiggy.

Drake is seen rapping in front of a mural of Lil Wayne. And if you stick around until the end of the video you’ll get to see other various celebrities including, DJ Khaled, Odell Beckham Jr., the cast of Queer Eye, Stranger Things, and Will Smith, among many other talented celebrities.

If you haven’t seen the video, you can check it out below. Don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the video. Who was your favorite celebrity sighting? Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be!

Drake’s new music video “In My Feelings!”