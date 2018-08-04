Backstreet Boys: Mario Spinetti does “I Want It That Way,” rendition and it’s beautiful!

By lauraramonique

Mario Spinetti does “I Want It That Way,” rendition and it’s beautiful!

Mario Spinetti just dropped his latest rendition of The Backstreet Boys original hit “I Want It That Way.” And it’s absolutely beautiful.

The Backstreet Boys (BSB) are an American vocal group that formed in Orlando, Florida in 1993. The group includes AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell.

And many 90s kids will remember how huge they were while growing up.

The group rose to fame when they debut international album “Backstreet Boys (1996)” dropped. That following year, they released their second international album “Backstreet’s Back (1997),” and their U.S debut album which pushed forward their worldwide success. And reached their peak when their third studio album “Millennium (1999),” which was followed up by “Black & Blue (2000).”

I love it when I get to hear new takes on their hits. It’s been a while since we’ve heard any new music from The Backstreet Boys.

If you've never heard The Backstreet Boys, then check out the original and then listen to Spinetti's rendition!

Blessed be!

Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way!

Mario Spinetti – I Want it That Way