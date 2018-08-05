By lauraramonique

Chris Rock to star in Noah Hawley’s “Fargo!”

Chris Rock will star in Season 4 of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo.”

The CEO of FX Networks, John Landgraf confirmed the news on Friday during the Television Critics Association press tour.

Rock will be playing the boss of a criminal syndicate.

The new season will be throwing its viewers back in time again setting the story in 1950.

Users of IMDB have described the film as “fantastic,” as it has a 9/10 rating. One user Gogoschka-1 talked about Fargo.

“You don’t have to have seen the original Coen film to enjoy this series, nor does it spoil anything for you if you have seen it: the new TV-show ‘Fargo’ is entirely its own beast. So far, the only thing the series and the film do have in common is the title and the (fake) premise that both are – allegedly – based on true events that happened somewhere in Minnesota. The writers (and the actors!) do a great job in creating new characters that are as strange and somewhat over the top as most of the iconic Coen creations we’ve come to love over the years – and Billy Bob Thornton’s ‘Lorne Malvo’ (from season 01) has the potential to reach cult status. Watching bad situations get worse as bad decisions lead to even worse ones and the lives of ordinary people spiral violently out of control is – I shamefully admit – a lot of fun to watch, and it’s told here with such a wicked sense of humor that I’ve so far enjoyed every minute of it. The cast so far has been outstanding (this is an anthology series, so each new season will have its own cast and a new storyline) and the production values – especially the cinematography – are fantastic. Now whether ‘Fargo’ will appeal to a larger audience despite its quirky characters and non-mainstream look the way a show like ‘Breaking Bad’ did remains to be seen, but I would strongly recommend this to anyone who enjoys black comedies in general as well as pretty much anything the Coens ever did. Great, pitch black entertainment – 9 out of 10 from me.”

Production has been set to begin in 2019. And the Season 4 Premiere is set for 2020!

We have some time to wait but stay tuned because we’re sure there will be more news on their production of Fargo as time passes. In the meantime, if you haven’t seen Fargo or just want to watch the trailer again, you can check it out below.

