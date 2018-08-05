By lauraramonique

Demi Lovato breaks her silence after hospitalization!

The love has been pouring in for Demi Lovato since it was reported she was in the hospital for a potential overdose.

After a week Demi broke her silence and posted to Instagram about her situation with addiction. She wrote:

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey sends love to Demi Lovato! I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say that I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting <3 Demi”

We’re glad that she’s still with us now. Addiction is not an easy recovery process and it’s a life-long journey.

Keep doing your best Demi, everybody is rooting for you.

Blessed be!