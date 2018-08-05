By Scott G. Best

Ruby Rose Shares Her Queer Icons!

Ruby Rose is absolutely gorgeous, of course, people want to know who their favorite celebrities love or look up to in their own life.

Rose was interviewed by “them,” on YouTube.

She talked about Annie Lennox, Angelina Jolie, Ellen DeGeneres, Oscar Wilde, and Laverne Cox.

And stay tuned because Ruby Rose will be coming to theaters near you on August 10th. She’ll be starring in “The Meg.”

IMDB states it will be about saving “those trapped in a sunken submersible.”

“After escaping an attack by what he claims was a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible.”

Be sure to check it out in theaters when it comes out. It looks amazing, you can also check out the trailer for “The Meg,” below.

What did you guys think? Did anyone on the list surprise you? Sound off in the comments below. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes you can subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Blessed be.

Ruby Rose Shares Her Queer Icons!